Georgia decreases import of cement from Azerbaijan

By Trend





Georgia imported 212,559 tons of cement from Azerbaijan worth $10.62 million from January through August 2020, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Compared to the same period last year, cement imports is $4.48 million or 29.7 percent less in value and 62,650.5 tons or 22.7 percent less in terms of volume.

Georgia imported 275,209.8 tons of cement from Azerbaijan in January through August 2019. The value of imports amounted to $15.10 million.

Georgia exported products to Azerbaijan in the amount of $84.2 million from January through August this year. In January through August 2020, Georgia imported products worth $309.5 million from Azerbaijan.

In the same period, the volume of trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $594 million. Compared to last year, the volume of trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan decreased by 13 percent.

The share of Azerbaijan in the total trade turnover of Georgia amounted to 8.5 percent. This means the fourth place among the trading partners of the neighboring country after Turkey, Russia, and China.