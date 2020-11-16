Azerenergy accelerates work to meet growing demand for electricity

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The growing demand for electricity in the country, especially after the liberation of all territories from the Armenian occupation, has led to a significant acceleration of construction and reconstruction work in the energy system.

Therefore, Azerenergy OJSC has intensified its work in all directions, including the Gobu substation, which is currently under construction, with the capacity of 1,000 mW (330, 220, 110 kW) and the Gobu power plant with the capacity of 385 mW.

It was noted that the Gobu energy project is unique in terms of eliminating dependence on a single source in the country's energy system, maximizing the stability and reliability of power supply to Baku and Absheron, meeting the growing demand in the country, reducing the load of regional power plants on Baku and its direction to the regions.

Moreover, the new energy source will serve as a regulatory generation in the Absheron power system.

The feature of the constructing Gobu substation is that it will be the first 330 kV substation in Baku, and most importantly it will serve as substitute for the 500 kV Absheron substation, of strategic importance in the country.

Likewise, works on underground communication lines of all 3 machine halls of the power plant have been completed, underground communications of 7 block transformers have been laid, water supply, sewerage and gas pipes have been laid, metal constructions are in progress. Most of the works at the substation, including metal structures, have been completed and the equipment is being installed.

Additionally, a new management building has been constructed and installation activities are currently underway. In the meantime, a hostel and an educational building are being constructed that meet modern standards. In addition, the construction of high-voltage lines to integrate the Gobu energy project with the power system is also progressing rapidly.

The Gobu energy project is expected to be completed earlier than planned - by the end of next year.