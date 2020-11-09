SOCAR opens new petrol station

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Petroleum has put into operation a new petrol station in Sumgayit , bringing the number of such stations to 36, the company’s press service has reported.

The petrol station will be more convenient to use for drivers travelling to the Sumgayit and on the Sumgayit-Novkhani highway.

It should be noted that the filling station has five fuel dispensers for filling with "Super", "Premium", "AI-92" and diesel brands of gasoline.

Thus, the station can simultaneously fill up eight small vehicles and two large trucks.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

SOCAR Petroleum started its operations in 2008 under the SOCAR brand. The company owns 36 petrol stations and 11 oil terminal bases.