Azerbaijan boosts exports to various countries in Jan-Sep

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased export to various destinations during the period of January-September 2020, State Customs Committee has reported.

The county’s export to Pakistan increased by $397,710 and amounted to $676,110 during the reporting period. In the meantime, import from Pakistan to the country amounted to $8.8 million, while the trade turnover between two countries resulted in $9.5 million. It should be noted that trade turnover between two countries during the same period last year amounted to $11.2 million, with export amounting to $278,400 and import to $11 million.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s export to Vietnam increased by $74.4 million and amounted to $133.1 million during the first nine months of the year. Trade turnover between two countries resulted to $189.6 million, with import amounting to $56.4 million. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Vietnam resulted to $120.5 million, during the corresponding period last year, with export amounting to $58.6 million and import to $61.8 million.

Likewise, export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan increased by $967,450 during the reporting period, amounting to $19.9 million. Imports from Kazakhstan amounted to $57.1 million, resulting in a trade turnover of $77 million. Meanwhile, trade turnover between two countries amounted to $182.7 million, during the first nine months of 2019, with export amounting to $18.9 million and import to $163.8 million.

Additionally, Azerbaijan has increased export of its products to Switzerland by $40.6 million during the period of January-September 2020. Thus, trade turnover between two countries resulted to $225.3 million, with import amounting to $59.2 million.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.