State Tourism Agency to promote Karabakh's tourism potential

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Tourism Agency will host a series of webinars on the tourism potential of Karabakh region on November 16.

The webinars will be attended by representatives of Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the Azerbaijan Tourism Guides Association, Azertag reported.

The virtual conferences will cover such topics as Karabakh carpet, Albanian temples, Karabakh's gastronomic and winemaking potential, flora and fauna resources, ethnographic highlights and other topics. In total, there are 12 topics, each lasting 2 hours.

Those wishing to apply can send a request to [email protected], indicate your first and last name and provide contacts until November 10.

With multiple tourism destinations, Azerbaijan has always attracted tourists from around the world. For many years, tourism sector is playing a great role in the country's life.

Despite all extraordinary challenges, Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau continues to promote the country's tourism industry.

Some 68 virtual meetings with tour operators and tourism companies from the Middle East, India, China, Russia, Belarus, the UAE, South Korea, Israel, Germany and Ukraine were successfully held in July.

More than 249 participants attended 9 webinars organized as well. In total, 56 webinars and 176 online meetings were held with tourism partners in foreign markets in May, June and July, which were attended by more than 2,000 participants.