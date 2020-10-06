161.9m barrels of oil transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in Jan-Sep

By Azernews





Some 161.9 million barrels of oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

It should be noted that during the same period of 2019, about 178.6 million barrels of oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Thus, oil transportation via this pipeline in 2020 has decreased by 9.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Moreover, the volume of oil shipped via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline has reached 3.5 billion since 2006.

Likewise, in 2019, via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan were transported 233.1 million barrels of oil.

Additionally, it should be noted that in 2006, when Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline was put into operation, 57.7 million barrels of oil were transported via this pipeline. In the meantime, the maximum volume of oil transported via this pipeline was in 2009, amounting to 287.6 million barrels.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

The construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline started in 2002 in Baku. On May 25, 2005, the Azerbaijani section of the pipeline was opened, on October 12, 2005, the opening of the Georgian section was held. On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline took place in Turkey.

The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 kilometres, of which 443 kilometres pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 kilometres to Georgia; 1076 kilometres to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tons of oil per year or one million barrels per day. Light oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is transported via Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan.