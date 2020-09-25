Electronic Water Portal launched in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Following the decree of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev ‘On some measures in the field of providing electronic services of state bodies’, the Electronic Water Portal of Azersu OJSC has been launched, the company told Trend.

“This system is used for the first time in the housing sector,” said Emil Ahmadov, Head of the electronic management and modern technologies department of Azersu OJSC.

The portal has been available to citizens since September 2020. Many electronic services offered by Azersu OJSC are integrated on a single portal platform. This system is also important in terms of minimizing communication between citizens and officials.

Access to the Electronic Water Portal is carried out through the Asan Login. After entering the system, the subscriber's code, his/her phone number, and e-mail address are recorded. Taking into account that the system is integrated into the e-government portal when registering, information about the user immediately appears in the system.

Via the portal, users can get notifications and pay for services for the use of drinking water and wastewater disposal. At the same time, subscribers can receive information about all their payments through the system. The portal also helps to clarify controversial issues related to future payments. Through the portal’s "population" group on the portal, consumers can be notified by providing readings from mechanical meters. It will further be possible to purchase technical specifications, check water samples, and register new users.

The system also allows tracking the status of execution of requests addressed to Azersu OJSC. Thus, citizens can follow online the execution of their appeals to the department from the date of their submission. They will also be able to receive information on the current stage of the appeal, the date of the last execution, and on the responsible persons. In the case that additional time is required to consider applications, the citizen is informed about this online.

The portal created the possibility of "online chat" for citizens who can use this opportunity around the clock.

Currently, some services of the system are active in pilot mode. The portal regularly works to expand the range of services provided. Its mobile version will be launched in 2021.








