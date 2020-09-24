TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan drop

24 September 2020 [14:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on September 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 59.415 manat or $34.95 (1.85 percent) and amounted to 3,149.012 manat or $1,852.36 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 28.9085 manat or $17 (0.77 percent) and amounted to 3,744.913 manat ($2,202.89).

The price of silver decreased by 2.6908 manat or $1.5 (6.73 percent) and amounted to 37.2969 manat ($21.93).

The price of platinum decreased by 48.0675 manat or $28.27 (3.41 percent) and amounted to 1,421.4295 manat ($836.1).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 138.3545 manat or $81.38 (4.2 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 141.1085 manat or $83 (9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 7.7701 manat or $4.57 (17.2 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 81.8975 manat or $48.17 (2.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 564.5445 manat or $332 (21.8 percent), silver grew by 5.7571 manat or $3.3 (18.3 percent), palladium rose by 929.6535 manat or $546.8 (33 percent) and platinum decreased by 198.8405 manat or $116.9 (12.3 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Platinum

(XPD)

Sept. 24, 2020

3,149.012

37.2969

1,421.4295

3,744.913

Sept. 23, 2020

3,208.427

39.9877

1,469.497

3,773.8215

Aug. 24, 2020

3,287.3665

45.067

1,562.538

3,663.0155

Sept. 24, 2019

2,584.4675

31.5398

1,620.27

2,815.2595

Change in a day:

in man.

-59.415

-2.6908

-48.0675

-28.9085

in %

-1.85

-6.73

-3.27

-0.77

Change in a month

in man.

-138.3545

-7.7701

-141.1085

81.8975

in %

-4.2

-17.2

-9

2.2

Change in a year

in man.

564.5445

5.7571

-198.8405

929.6535

in %

21.8

18.3

-12.3

33



(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 24)
