EU: Cooperation with Azerbaijan on oil, gas supply continues despite COVID-19 pandemic

By Trend





Cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the statement at the opening of the EU-Azerbaijan business forum 2020-2022 held online, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani government continues high-level supplies of oil and gas resources, despite the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The EU is the second most important investor in Azerbaijan, and relations between the parties will continue to develop," he said.

Jankauskas noted that the EU seeks to develop cooperation with the country in the areas of the "green" economy, as well as information technology.

"Those companies from the member states to EU which already cooperate with Azerbaijan open up prospects for all others who want to implement projects in the country," he stated.

The purpose of the video conference is to highlight the importance of EU-Azerbaijan economic cooperation, investment opportunities for EU companies.

The forum is attended by officials, representatives of the Azerbaijani government, as well as companies from Azerbaijan and the European Union.