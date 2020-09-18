Data on tourist visits to Azerbaijan revealed

By Trend





The tourism sector in Azerbaijan, just like in other countries has heavily dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning from March 2020, Trend reports on Sept.17 referring to the State Statistics Committee.

So, in the past eight months of 2020, 649,700 foreign tourists from 155 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 3.3 times less than in the same period of 2019.

Nearly 28.6 percent of the total tourists arrived from Russia, 25.6 percent – from Georgia, 17 percent – from Turkey, 7.8 percent - from Iran, 2.1 percent - from Ukraine, 1.9 percent - from India, 1.8 percent - from Saudi Arabia, 1.2 percent - from the UAE, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan, 1.1 percent - from Kuwait and Turkmenistan, 0.9 percent - from the UK.

Furthermore, 0.8 percent of the tourists were citizens of Iraq, 0.7 percent – Uzbekistan and Belarus, 0.6 percent – Israel, 5.6 percent - other countries, and 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

In gender terms, 77.9 percent of the tourists were men, and 22.1 percent - women.

The largest drop in the tourist inflow from January through August 2020 accounted for tourists from China and South Korea – 11.7 and 10.6 times, respectively. Tourist inflow from Israel also decreased (by 7.9 times).

Meanwhile, fewer tourists came from Poland (drop by 7.6 times), Japan (decline by 7.5 times), Hungary (decrease by 6.4 times), the UAE (plunge by 6 times), Canada, and the US (fall by 5.7 times), France (decrease by 5.5 times), Qatar (down 4.9 times), Germany and the Netherlands (slip by 4.8 times), the UK (plummet by 4.6 times), Turkmenistan (by 4.5 times), Kazakhstan (by 4.3 times), and Italy (by 4.1 times).

The total number of tourists arriving from EU states decreased by 5.2 times to 18,700 people; from the Gulf countries – by 4.3 times to 88,500 people, and from the CIS countries – by 3.5 times to 225,600 people.

According to the committee, 78.6 percent of the tourists visited Azerbaijan by trains and cars, 19.1 percent - by planes, and 2.3 percent - by ships.