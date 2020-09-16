Azersu to build new water reservoirs near Baku

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s water supply company Azersu is implementing a number of projects in the country to improve drinking water supply in villages and settlements around Baku.

The company is completing the construction of new water reservoirs in Goby settlements and adjacent residential areas of Absheron region, Azersu’s website reported on September 15.

Although drinking water supply network was established in most part of Gobu settlement, regulation of water supply to villages appeared due to lack of distribution tank.

Thus, it is planned to build four reservoirs with a total capacity of 10,000 cubic meters in Gobu settlement on high relief area. At the initial stage, two reservoirs with a capacity of 2,500 cubic meters each were constructed. Two more reservoirs with a total capacity of 5,000 cubic meters will also be built.

The new reservoir will be supplied via a 280 mm diameter pipeline, separated from the Oguz-Gabala-Baku main water pipeline. Due to high water pressure on this line, regulating reservoirs with the capacity of 50 cubic meters were built on the main pipeline that supplies the residential area of Gobu Park.

The newly-built water supply systems will ensure stability of drinking water supply to population in the settlement.

It should be noted that in order to improve drinking water supply to Gobu Park residential complex in May this year, a 5.4 km long main water pipeline with 225 mm diameter pipes was laid and connected to the reservoirs of the residential complex. Thus, along with the Kura-Baku main water pipeline, the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline provided the complex with drinking water.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Action Plan for 2020-2022 on ensuring efficient use of water resources", according to which, 10 reservoirs, 22 collectors and irrigation canals, 24 sub-artesian wells will be built across the country. Azersu OJSC was allocated $445,000 (AZN 756,000) from the state budget in order to implement these projects.

Water reserves in Azerbaijan are estimated at 30.9 billion cubic meters, out of which 33 percent are local inland waters and 66 percent are transboundary rivers, meaning that access to fresh water requires large investments.