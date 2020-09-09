Azerbaijan boosts exports in agriculture

By Azernews









Azerbaijan increased export of fresh cherries and potatoes in the first half of 2020.

Export of fresh cherries increased by 7 percent up to 19,950 tons, with revenues from the export of this fruit amounting to $32.2 million, which is an increase by 8.8 percent.

Russia accounted for 99.4 percent of fresh cherries export from Azerbaijan during the reporting period as 19,835 tons worth $32.1 million were exported to this country in the reporting period.

Furthermore, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan increased export of potatoes by 32 percent up to 81,275 tons. Revenues from potatoes export amounted to 433.7 million.

Likewise, Russia accounted for 85 percent of all potatoes export from Azerbaijan in the reporting period. Thus, 69,155 tons of potatoes worth $30.7 million were exported to Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine increased import of potatoes from Azerbaijan up to 7,370 tons worth $1.8 million during the reporting period. It should be noted that the in quantitative terms there was a growth by 2.9 times compared to the same period of 2019.

Additionally, among other importers of potatoes from Azerbaijan in the first half of the year were Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Georgia and Turkmenistan.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020. During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade. The volume of imports amounted to $5.9 billion.