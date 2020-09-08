Procedure on paying compulsory health insurance premiums amended in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has amended the ‘Procedure for the phased payment of insurance premiums from the state budget for compulsory health insurance in 2020’, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, insurance premiums for compulsory health insurance will be paid in stages not in 2020, but in 2020-2021.

According to the current decision, in line with the ‘Sequence of application of compulsory health insurance in the administrative-territorial units of the country’, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on December 27, 2019, the amount of insurance premium per capita by administrative-territorial units where compulsory health insurance was applied from January through March, amounted to 90 manat ($52.9), from April through June - 67.5 manat ($39.7), from July through September - 45 manat ($26.4), from October through December - 22.5 manat ($13.2).

The amount of the insurance premium per capita in accordance with the ‘Sequence of application of compulsory health insurance in the administrative-territorial units of the country’, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on April 10, 2020, is determined as follows:

- for 2020 – insurance premium per capita on administrative-territorial units in which compulsory medical insurance has been in force since January 2020 amounted to 90 manat;

- for 2021 - insurance premium per capita on administrative-territorial units where compulsory health insurance will be applied from January 2021 equaled 90 manat + 90 manat x consumer price index in the country, the premium on administrative-territorial units where compulsory health insurance will be applied from April – 67.5 manat + 67.5 manat ? consumer price index in the country.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 8)