Platinum, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

|
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of gold and silver, rose on September 8 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 15.028 manat ($8.84) or 0.46 percent and amounted to 3,274.6675 manat ($1,926) per ounce.
The price of silver went down by 0.4654 manat (27 cents) or 1.01 percent per ounce and amounted to 45.5503 manat ($26.7).
The price of platinum grew by 9.316 manat ($5.48) or 0.61 percent and amounted to 1,548.666 manat ($910.9) per ounce.
The price of palladium rose by 4.4115 manat ($2.59) or 0.11 percent and amounted to 3,931.539 manat ($2,312) per ounce.
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 228.1995 manat ($134.2) or 6.5 percent, ounce of silver went down by 2.811 manat ($1.6) or 5.8 percent, platinum dropped by 101.303 manat ($59.5) or 6.1 percent per ounce, and palladium surged by 179.8005 manat ($105.7) or 4.8 percent.
On an annualized basis, the price of gold soared by 692.512 manat ($407.3) or 26.8 percent, silver grew by 14.0246 manat ($8.2) or 44.5 percent, platinum dropped by 60.163 manat ($35.3) or 3.7 percent and palladium - by 1,292.34 manat ($760.2) or 49 percent.
Date
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
August 20, 2020
3,274.6675
45.5503
1,548.666
3,931.539
August 19, 2020
3,289.6955
46.0157
1,539.35
3,927.1275
July 20, 2020
3,502.867
48.3613
1,649.969
3,751.7385
August 20, 2019
2,582.1555
31.5257
1,608.829
2,639.199
Daily difference
in manat
-15.028
-0.4654
9.316
4,411.5
in percent
-0.46
-1.01
0.61
0.11
Monthly difference
in manat
-228.1995
-2.811
-101.303
179.8005
in percent
-6.5
-5.8
-6.1
4.8
Annual difference
in manat
692.512
14.0246
-60.163
1,292.34
in percent
26.8
44.5
-3.7
49
Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 8)