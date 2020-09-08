Platinum, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of gold and silver, rose on September 8 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 15.028 manat ($8.84) or 0.46 percent and amounted to 3,274.6675 manat ($1,926) per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.4654 manat (27 cents) or 1.01 percent per ounce and amounted to 45.5503 manat ($26.7).

The price of platinum grew by 9.316 manat ($5.48) or 0.61 percent and amounted to 1,548.666 manat ($910.9) per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 4.4115 manat ($2.59) or 0.11 percent and amounted to 3,931.539 manat ($2,312) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 228.1995 manat ($134.2) or 6.5 percent, ounce of silver went down by 2.811 manat ($1.6) or 5.8 percent, platinum dropped by 101.303 manat ($59.5) or 6.1 percent per ounce, and palladium surged by 179.8005 manat ($105.7) or 4.8 percent.

On an annualized basis, the price of gold soared by 692.512 manat ($407.3) or 26.8 percent, silver grew by 14.0246 manat ($8.2) or 44.5 percent, platinum dropped by 60.163 manat ($35.3) or 3.7 percent and palladium - by 1,292.34 manat ($760.2) or 49 percent.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) August 20, 2020 3,274.6675 45.5503 1,548.666 3,931.539 August 19, 2020 3,289.6955 46.0157 1,539.35 3,927.1275 July 20, 2020 3,502.867 48.3613 1,649.969 3,751.7385 August 20, 2019 2,582.1555 31.5257 1,608.829 2,639.199 Daily difference in manat -15.028 -0.4654 9.316 4,411.5 in percent -0.46 -1.01 0.61 0.11 Monthly difference in manat -228.1995 -2.811 -101.303 179.8005 in percent -6.5 -5.8 -6.1 4.8 Annual difference in manat 692.512 14.0246 -60.163 1,292.34 in percent 26.8 44.5 -3.7 49

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 8)