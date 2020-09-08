Azerbaijan's forest nuts export hit $54.4m in 1H2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 8,579 tons of purified forest nuts worth $54.4 million in the first half of 2020, local media has reported.

According to the report, export decreased in quantitative and value terms by 30 and 19.7 percent, respectively.

Main importers of forest nuts during the reporting period were Russia, Italy, Germany and Czech Republic.

Thus, Russia accounts for 4,054 tons of total export worth $24.1 million, Italy for 2,100 tons worth $14.7 million, Germany for 871 tons worth $6.3 million and Czech Republic for 680 tons worth $4.4 million.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 22,023 tons of purified forest nuts worth $124.2 million in 2019.

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 1.1 million liters of wine and its products worth $1.5 million in the first half of 2020. Export decreased by 52.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

The main export of wine products accounts for Russia with 956,000 liters worth $1.1 million. Thus, Russia accounted for 71.7 percent of total wine exports.

Likewise, during the reporting period Azerbaijan exported wine and its products to China, Estonia, Israel, Poland and a number of other countries.The country exported wine and its products worth &7.3 million.

It should be noted that the volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020. During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 38.54 percent from the total volume of foreign trade.