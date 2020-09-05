Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull economic cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed development of economic cooperation during the meeting held between head of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev and Uzbek Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov on September 3.

During the meeting devoted to the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador expressed the interest of Uzbek entrepreneurs and their organizations in cooperation with the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan

He stated that Azerbaijani and Uzbek entrepreneurs can establish joint ventures in textile, food and pharmaceutical industries in Alat Economic Zone.

Ashrafkhanov also stressed that an automobile plant is being built in Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul region with the participation of an Uzbek company, where it is planned to produce cars jointly with General Motors.

Furthermore, the ambassador noted great interest to hazelnut and pomegranate varieties grown in Azerbaijan, adding that he has visited some regions in this regard.

He also emphasized that wants Baku to act as a hub for transit cargo to Uzbekistan, saying that concrete work is underway in this direction.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to continue cooperation between the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and the Embassy in order to expand economic, humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries.

Earlier an online business forum was held on August 25 with the participation of leading textile companies of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijani enterprises and retailers interested in Uzbek products. The main goal of the forum, which was held for the second time, is to create opportunities for manufacturers of export-oriented textile products to find a new distributor, expand partner network, create joint ventures with Azerbaijani companies.

In the first half of 2020, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increased by 77.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, to $47.5 million.







