Azerbaijani oil prices

By Trend





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $45.98 per barrel last week (from August 24 through August 28), which is 93 cents or 2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $46.6 per barrel, while the minimum was $45.48.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $45.2 per barrel last week, up 77 cents (1.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.99 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $44.26 per barrel, which is $1.04 or 2.4 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.79 per barrel, while the minimum was $43.63.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.41 per barrel, which is 96 cents or 2.2 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.01 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.89.