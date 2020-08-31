TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani oil prices

31 August 2020 [14:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $45.98 per barrel last week (from August 24 through August 28), which is 93 cents or 2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $46.6 per barrel, while the minimum was $45.48.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $45.2 per barrel last week, up 77 cents (1.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.99 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $44.26 per barrel, which is $1.04 or 2.4 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.79 per barrel, while the minimum was $43.63.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.41 per barrel, which is 96 cents or 2.2 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $46.01 per barrel, while the minimum was $44.89.

Oil grade/date

Aug. 24, 2020

Aug. 25, 2020

Aug. 26, 2020

Aug. 27, 2020

Aug. 28, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$45.48

$46.6

$46.26

$45.71

$45.85

$45.98

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$44.89

$46.01

$45.69

$45.17

$45.31

$45.41

Urals (EX NOVO)

$43.63

$44.79

$44.43

$44.1

$44.37

$44.26

Brent Dated

$44.81

$45.99

$45.5

$44.82

$44.88

$45.2

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/196771.html

Print version

Views: 184

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also