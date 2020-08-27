Currency rates for August 27

|
The official foreign exchange rates of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijani manat were set at 1.7 manats and 2.0114 manats respectively for August 27.
Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Currencies
Aug.27, 2020
Aug.26, 2020
July 27, 2020
Aug.27, 2019
Daily difference
Monthly difference
Annual difference
1 US dollar
1 USD
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
0
0
0
1 euro
1 EUR
2.0114
2.008
1.9898
1.8868
0.0034
0.0216
0.1246
1 Australian dollar
1 AUD
1.2304
1.223
1.2127
1.149
0.0074
0.0177
0.0814
1 Argentine peso
1 ARS
0.023
0.023
0.0236
0.0307
0
-0.0006
-0.0077
100 Belarus rubles
1 BYN
0.6394
0.6471
0.7114
0.826
-0.0077
-0.072
-0.1866
1 Brazil real
1 BRL
0.303
0.3086
0.3249
0.409
-0.0056
-0.0219
-0.106
1 UAE dirham
1 AED
0.4628
0.4628
0.4628
0.4628
0
0
0
1 South African rand
1 ZAR
0.1008
0.1011
0.1026
0.1111
-0.0003
-0.0018
-0.0103
100 South Korean won
100 KRW
0.1433
0.1433
0.1421
0.1402
0
0.0012
0.0031
1 Czech koruna
1 CZK
0.0766
0.0767
0.0758
0.0732
-0.0001
0.0008
0.0034
1 Chilean peso
100 CLP
0.2163
0.2163
0.2191
0.2362
0
-0.0028
-0.0199
1 Chinese yuan
1 CNY
0.247
0.2462
0.2428
0.2374
0.0008
0.0042
0.0096
1 Danish krone
1 DKK
0.2702
0.2698
0.2673
0.253
0.0004
0.0029
0.0172
1 Georgian lari
1 GEL
0.5523
0.5519
0.5537
0.579
0.0004
-0.0014
-0.0267
1 Hong Kong dollar
1 HKD
0.2193
0.2194
0.2193
0.2167
-0.0001
0
0.0026
1 Indian rupee
1 INR
0.0229
0.0229
0.0228
0.0237
0
0.0001
-0.0008
1 British pound
1 GBP
2.2455
2.2334
2.1823
2.0771
0.0121
0.0632
0.1684
100 Indonesian rupiah
100 IDR
0.0116
0.0116
0.0117
0.0119
0
-0.0001
-0.0003
100 Iranian rials
100 IRR
0.004
0.004
0.004
0.004
0
0
0
1 Swedish krona
1 SEK
0.1949
0.1939
0.1935
0.1755
0.001
0.0014
0.0194
1 Swiss franc
1 CHF
1.8728
1.8699
1.8528
1.7366
0.0029
0.02
0.1362
1 Israeli shekel
1 ILS
0.4999
0.4998
0.4994
0.4828
0.0001
0.0005
0.0171
1 Canadian dollar
1 CAD
1.2928
1.29
1.2703
1.2839
0.0028
0.0225
0.0089
1 Kuwaiti dinar
1 KWD
5.5575
5.557
5.551
5.5991
0.0005
0.0065
-0.0416
1 Kazakh tenge
1 KZT
0.004
0.0041
0.0041
0.0044
-0.0001
-0.0001
-0.0004
1 Kyrgyz som
1 KGS
0.0217
0.0218
