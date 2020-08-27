TODAY.AZ / Business

Currency rates for August 27

27 August 2020 [10:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official foreign exchange rates of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijani manat were set at 1.7 manats and 2.0114 manats respectively for August 27.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Aug.27, 2020

Aug.26, 2020

July 27, 2020

Aug.27, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0114

2.008

1.9898

1.8868

0.0034

0.0216

0.1246

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2304

1.223

1.2127

1.149

0.0074

0.0177

0.0814

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.023

0.023

0.0236

0.0307

0

-0.0006

-0.0077

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6394

0.6471

0.7114

0.826

-0.0077

-0.072

-0.1866

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.303

0.3086

0.3249

0.409

-0.0056

-0.0219

-0.106

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1008

0.1011

0.1026

0.1111

-0.0003

-0.0018

-0.0103

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1433

0.1433

0.1421

0.1402

0

0.0012

0.0031

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0766

0.0767

0.0758

0.0732

-0.0001

0.0008

0.0034

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2163

0.2163

0.2191

0.2362

0

-0.0028

-0.0199

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.247

0.2462

0.2428

0.2374

0.0008

0.0042

0.0096

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2702

0.2698

0.2673

0.253

0.0004

0.0029

0.0172

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5523

0.5519

0.5537

0.579

0.0004

-0.0014

-0.0267

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

0.2194

0.2193

0.2167

-0.0001

0

0.0026

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0229

0.0229

0.0228

0.0237

0

0.0001

-0.0008

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2455

2.2334

2.1823

2.0771

0.0121

0.0632

0.1684

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0116

0.0116

0.0117

0.0119

0

-0.0001

-0.0003

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1949

0.1939

0.1935

0.1755

0.001

0.0014

0.0194

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8728

1.8699

1.8528

1.7366

0.0029

0.02

0.1362

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4999

0.4998

0.4994

0.4828

0.0001

0.0005

0.0171

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2928

1.29

1.2703

1.2839

0.0028

0.0225

0.0089

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5575

5.557

5.551

5.5991

0.0005

0.0065

-0.0416

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.004

0.0041

0.0041

0.0044

-0.0001

-0.0001

-0.0004

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0217

0.0218
