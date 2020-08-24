618,300 foreigners visit country in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 618,300 foreigners and stateless persons from around 152 countries visited Azerbaijan during the period of January-July 2020, State Statistics Committee has reported.

According to the statement, the amount of people arriving in the country during the reporting period was by 2.9 times less than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, 29.1 percent of visitors came to Azerbaijan from the Russian Federation, 26.1 percent from Georgia, 15.9 percent from Turkey, 7.4 percent from Iran, 2.1 percent from Ukraine, 2 percent from India, 1.9 percent Saudi Arabia, 1.3 percent from the United Arab Emirates, 1.2 percent from Pakistan and Kazakhstan. In addition, 1.1 per cent came from Kuwait and Turkmenistan, 0.9 percent from the United Kingdom, 0.8 percent from Iraq, 0.7 percent from Uzbekistan and Belarus, 0.6 percent from Israel, 5.8 percent were citizens of other countries and 0.1 percent were stateless persons. Moreover, 77.2 percent of visitors were men and 22.8 percent were women.

Likewise, the number of arrivals from China decreased by 9.8 times, from South Korea by 9.2 times, from Israel by 6.5 times, from Japan and Poland by 6.3 times, from Hungary by 5.9 times, from Iraq by 5.4 times, from Oman and Saudi Arabia by 5.3 times, from the United Arab Emirates by 5.2 times, from Canada and the United States by 4.9 times, from France by 4.8 times, from Great Britain, Germany and the Netherlands by 4.4 times, from Turkmenistan by 3.9 times, form Qatar by 3.8 times, from Italy by 3.7 times, and from Kazakhstan by 3.5 times.

Furthermore, the number of arrivals from the EU member states amounted to 17,500, from the Persian Gulf countries to 83,300, and from CIS countries to 218,000.

Additionally, 68.6 percent of people arrived to the country, arrived by rail and road, 29.5 percent by air and 1.9 percent by sea transports.

Moreover, the number of Azerbaijani citizens going abroad amounted to 996,500 people during the period of January- July 2020. Thus, 32.8 percent of citizens visited Iran, 29.2 percent - Georgia, 20.3 percent - Russian Federation, 10 percent - Turkey and 7.7 percent - other countries. In addition, 69.9 percent of those travelling were men and 30.1 percent women.

In January-July 2020, 80.7 percent of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries traveled by railways and cars, 17.2 percent by the air and 2.1 percent by sea means of transport.