Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on August 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 24.1995 manat or $14.23 (0.7 percent) and amounted to 3,287.37 manat or $1,933.75 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.5273 manat or 90 cents (3.3 percent) and amounted to 45.067 manat ($26.51).

The price of platinum declined by 10.812 manat or $6.36 (0.7 percent) and amounted to 1,562.538 manat ($919.14).

The price of palladium dropped by 39.8565 manat or $23.44 (1.1 percent) and amounted to 3,663.0155 manat ($2,154.71).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 80.563 manat or $47.39 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 6.6614 manat or $3.92 (17.3 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 22.71 manat or $13.36 (1.5 percent) per ounce and palladium increased by 29.07 manat or $17.1 (0.8 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 745.943 manat or $438.79 (29.4 percent), silver grew by 16.176 manat or $9.52 (56 percent), platinum – by 102.5185 manat or $60.3 (7 percent) and palladium surged by 1,140.22 manat or $670.72 (45.2 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.24, 2020 3,287.3665 45.067 1,562.538 3,663.0155 Aug.21, 2020 3,311.566 46.5943 1,573.35 3,702.872 July 24, 2020 3,206.8035 38.4056 1,539.826 3,633.9455 Aug.24, 2019 2,541.4235 28.8907 1,460.0195 2,522.8 Change in a day in man. -24.1995 -1.5273 -10.812 -39.8565 % -0.73 -3.28 -0.69 -18 Change in a month in man. +80.563 6.6614 22.712 29.7 % +2.5 +17.3 +1.5 +0.8 Change in a year in man. 745.943 16.1763 102.5185 1,140.2155 % 29.4 +56 +7 +45.2

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.24)