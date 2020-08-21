Foreign investments to fixed capital hits $1.6bn

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Foreign enterprises and organizations directed AZN 2.8 billion ($1.6bn) to the fixed capital in Azerbaijan in the period between January and July in 2020, local media has reported with reference to the State Statistic Committee.



According to the report, the UK, the U.S., Turkey, Japan, Switzerland, Malaysia, Norway, Russia and Iran accounted for AZN 2.5 billion ($1.4bn), or 87.6 percent of the funds directed to the fixed capital at the expense of foreign countries and international organizations.



It should be noted that during the reporting period, AZN 7.5 billion ($4.4bn) were directed from the financial sources to the fixed capital for development of economic and social spheres of the country, which is 2.6 percent more compared to the same period last year.



Moreover, 53.7 and 21.4 percent of the total amount of the funds directed to the fixed capital were allocated to industry and construction respectively in the first half of the year.



Additionally, 12 percent of the total funds were directed to the transport and storage, 3.5 percent on professional, scientific and technical activities, 1.9 percent on agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 1.8 percent on public administration, defense and social security, 1.3 percent on information, communication and education, 0.9 percent on trade and repair of vehicles, 0.5 percent on accommodation and catering of tourists, public health and social services, 0.4 percent on administrative and support services, 0.3 percent on financial and insurance activities, recreation, entertainment and art, and 0.2 percent on other services.