Country's tourism industry discussed at virtual meetings

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

With multiple tourism destinations, Azerbaijan has always attracted tourists from around the world. For many years, tourism sector is playing a great role in the country's life.

Despite all extraordinary challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau continues to promote the country's tourism industry.

Some 68 virtual meetings with tour operators and tourism companies from the Middle East, India, China, Russia, Belarus, the UAE, South Korea, Israel, Germany and Ukraine were successfully held in July.

More than 249 participants attended 9 webinars organized as well.

The virtual conferences covered tourism industry in the post-pandemic period, forms of sanitation and hygiene, new trends in world tourism.

The events participants were informed about a number of e-learning platform users.

About 1212 people from more than 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, the CIS and South Asia used this platform to learn more about Azerbaijan.

The platform provides insight into Azerbaijani nature, customs and traditions and much more.

In addition, two online study tours were organized for more than 55 tourism representatives from target market countries.

In total, 56 webinars and 176 online meetings were held with tourism partners in foreign markets in May, June and July, which were attended by more than 2,000 participants.