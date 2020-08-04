Gold, silver prices grow in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on August 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 21.7175 manat or $12.77 (0.6 percent) and amounted to 3,357.483 manat ($1,974.99) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.4489 manat or 26 cents (1.1 percent) and amounted to 41.4589 manat ($24.39) per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 5.0065 manat or $2.94 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 1,573.095 manat ($925.35) per ounce.

The price of palladium plunged by 79.866 manat or $46.98 (2.2 percent) and amounted to 3,555.975 manat ($2,091.75).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 340.765 manat or $200.45 (11.3 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 10.834 manat or $6.37 (35.4 percent) per ounce, platinum spiked by 188.2155 manat or $110.71 (13.6 percent) per ounce, and palladium surged by 308.125 manat or $181.25 (9.5 percent).

Precious markets Aug.4, 2020 Aug.3, 2020 July 4, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,357.483 3,335.766 3,016.718 +21.7175 +0.65 +340. 765 +11.3 Silver XAG 41.4589 41.01 30.6249 +0.4489 +1.1 +10.834 +35.4 Platinum XPT 1,573.095 1,578.102 1,384.88 -5.0065 -0.32 +188.2155 +13.6 Palladium XPD 3,555.975 3,635.841 3,247.85 -79.866 -2.2 +308.125 +9.5





Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.4)



