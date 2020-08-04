Azerbaijan introducing project giving profit to owners of Wi Fi networks

By Trend

Internet users may earn money through their Wi-Fi networks by using the Winfy project in Azerbaijan, Telman Akhundov, founder and chairman of the board of Akhundoff Group, told Trend.

"The users can already participate in infy project," Akhundov added.

"The project allows people to share their Wi-Fi network, as well as connect to the internet through other Wi-Fi networks," chairman of the board added. "Two mobile applications for owners and users are available for this, namely, Winfy Owner and Winfy User, which can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store. The use of an additional device is not required to exchange Wi-Fi and connect to the network. It is enough to use only these two mobile applications."

"The project is global and will be implemented worldwide," the chairman of the board said. "It can be especially handful for tourists who use roaming."

The network owner shares his or her Wi-Fi through the Winfy Owner app. The user is entitled to use all Winfy points and connect to the internet by paying a small daily fee through the Winfy User application. Users get unlimited internet access by connecting to "Winfy" points.

This project was used in the preliminary acceleration program conducted by the Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at the Innovation Agency.