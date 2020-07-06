Azerbaijan's ADY Container sets new freight transportation record

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Members of Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium, Azerbaijan’s ADY Container, KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey) has set a new freight transportation record, company’s press service reported on July 6.

According to the statement, member companies delivered freight train consisting of 43 containers within just 12 days, while earlier the delivery period was 16 days.

The train, consisting of 40-foot containers with various cargoes entered Kazakhstan through Altynkol station. Then it was transported from Aktau port to Baku port by the ADY containerized feeder ship Beket-Ata, and from there to Akhalkalaki station in Georgia and then to Izmit city in Turkey.

It should be noted that, despite difficult epidemiological conditions, the East-West railway transportation of cargoes continues uninterruptedly in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological norms.

ADY Container LLC is a full-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, with a mandate to provide high-quality, reliable freight transport in the country.

Exclusively operating all container transportation within Azerbaijan, ADY Container LLC offers an extensive range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.