Construction of new highway underway on Azerbaijani-Iranian border

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The construction of a new section of the Alat-Astara highway on the state border with neighbouring Iran has began, State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads reported on July 2.

This 204-km-highway aims to ensure the comfortable movement of cars to Iran and back. It will also help reduce the density of cars in central Astara and enable trucks move around the city center.

Earlier, the agency started the construction of 3.05 kilometers of the new highway to the state border with Iran.

More than 50 units of equipment and 80 workers are involved in the construction works.

So far, acquisition of a land plot for construction has been completed, and the relocation of communication lines under construction is 80 percent complete. Overall, 75 percent of the construction work on the new road has been completed.

The newly-constructed tunnel-type overpass is 30 meters long and 19.5 meters wide. Fundamental work was carried out on the transmission and the piles were installed at the depth of 18 meters to extend the service life. A total of 32 such piles with a diameter of 1,200 millimeters were installed in the area.

It should be noted that this part of the new highway will be connected to a highway bridge to be built on the state border with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The project for the construction of the bridge at the border has already been prepared. The length of the bridge will be 97.5 meters and its width will be 30.5 meters with three spans. It is planned to create 2 traffic lanes, an additional 2 lanes for reserve traffic, as well as pedestrian crossings with a width of 2.5 metres in each direction.



