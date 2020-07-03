Precious metal prices drop in Azerbaijan on July 3

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 15.385 manat or 0.5 percent and reached 3,016.718 manat per ounce.

The price of silver dropped by more than 1 percent, amounting to 30.6249 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum went down by 28.5855 manat or 2.02 percent, having reached 1,384.88 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium dropped by 38.437 manat or 1.2 percent and equaled to 3,247.85 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 81.328 or 2.8 percent per ounce, the price of silver rose by 0.282 manat or 0.9 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 39.9925 manat or 2.8 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium decreased by126.191 manat or 3.7 percent per ounce.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 3, 2020 3,016.718 30.6249 1,384.88 3,247.85 July 2, 2020 3,032.103 30.9891 1,413.465 3,286.287 June 3, 2020 2,935.39 30.3429 1,424.872 3,374.041 Daily difference in manat -15.385 -0.3642 -28.5855 -38.437 In percent -0.51 -1.2 -2.02 -1.2 Monthly difference in manat 81.328 0.282 -39.9925 -126.191 in percent 2.8 0.9 -2.8 -3.7





Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.