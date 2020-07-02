Azerbaijan’s energy minister attends international conference

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has attended an international conference on "Global Energy and International Political Risks" Azerbaijani, Russian energy ministers attend international conference held by the Valdai International Discussion Club and Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations on July 2-3.

The agenda of the forum includes the development of energy in the world and the main international political risks for the energy sector. This is relevant for both Russia and Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the conference, a new report of the Valdai Club “Political risks for world energy: from resource nationalism to ‘molecules of freedom’ and climate weapons” will be presented.

“The conference, held in cooperation with Azerbaijani partners, is a logical and natural continuation of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the annual conference of the Valdai Club in 2019. President Aliyev addressed the plenary session of the conference together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leaders of the Philippines, Kazakhstan and the King of Jordan. Azerbaijan International Relations Analysis Center (AIR Center) is a partner of Valday Club. The purpose of this centre, established in 2019, is to prepare documents and recommendations on strategic issues in international relations,” said the club.

The work of the participants on the first day of the conference (July 2, 10:00 - 13:25) has been fully open to the media.

The expert session "World Energy in the Context of Transformation of the World Order" will be dedicated to the impact of global political movements on the world energy sector.

“The key question is: when exactly the transformation of the peacekeeping regime can move into a regime of acute crisis and what can be done to reduce the pressure on the energy sector and the world economy as a whole?” the club asks.

The July 3 conference will be held in a closed format according to the Chatham House rules with the participation of senior representatives from Russia and Azerbaijan.