Currency rates for July 2

02 July 2020 [10:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.915 manat respectively for July 2.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

July 2, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.915

0.0077

0.0236

-0.004

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

0.024

0.0001

-0.0007

-0.003

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.2483

0.0002

-0.0016

-0.0523

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

1.1767

0.0052

0.0224

-0.0107

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.0241

0

-0.0007

-0.0160

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.7006

-0.0033

-0.0071

-0.1326

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.3196

0.0086

0.0027

-0.1228

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.4628

0

0

0

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0998

0.0019

0.0021

-0.0204

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.1416

0.0004

0.0029

-0.0041

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.072

0.0005

0.0013

-0.0034

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2089

0.0019

-0.0053

-0.0412

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.2405

-0.0001

0.0017

-0.0072

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.257

0.0011

0.0032

-0.0001

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.556

0.0009

0.0049

-0.0474

1 British pound

1 GBP

0.2193

0

0

0.0014

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0225

0

0

-0.0022

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

2.1237

0.0222

0.0019

-0.0247

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.0119

0

0.0001

-0.0001

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

0.004

0

0

0

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.1829

0.0008

0.0015

0.0010

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.7975

0.0023

0.0292

0.0747

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

0.4926

0.0021

0.0057

0.0182

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

1.2494

-0.0022

-0.0049

-0.0459

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

5.5258

0.0011

0.0086

-0.0673

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.0042

0

0

-0.0003

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.0224

0.0001

-0.0007

-0.0012

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.1129

0.0002

0.0002

0.0009

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.3966

-0.0002

0.0009

-0.0142

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0749

0.0012

-0.0022

-0.0141

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.099

-0.0002

0.0019

0.005

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.1054

0.0002

-0.0011

0.0036

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.179

0.0024

0.0026

-0.0192

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0167

0

0

-0.0032

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

0.428

-0.0013

-0.0016

-0.0243

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

1.2203

0.001

0.0115

-0.0334

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

0.4532

0

0.0003

-0.0001