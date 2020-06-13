TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 5-12)

13 June 2020

Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 1

1.7

June 8

1.7

June 2

1.7

June 9

1.7

June 3

1.7

June 10

1.7

June 4

1.7

June 11

1.7

June 5

1.7

June 12

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7


The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.016 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9232 manat (decrease by 0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 1

1.8927

June 8

1.919

June 2

1.8914

June 9

1.9187

June 3

1.9044

June 10

1.9282

June 4

1.9066

June 11

1.9297

June 5

1.9289

June 12

1.9206

Average weekly

1.9048

Average weekly

1.9232


The official rate of the manat against the ruble slid by 0.0007 manat (2.8 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0247 manat (down 0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 1

0.0242

June 8

0.0249

June 2

0.0247

June 9

0.0249

June 3

0.0248

June 10

0.0248

June 4

0.0248

June 11

0.0247

June 5

0.0246

June 12

0.0242

Average weekly

0.0246

Average weekly

0.0247


The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0026 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2504 manat (up 0.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 1

0.2496

June 8

0.2513

June 2

0.2499

June 9

0.2508

June 3

0.2527

June 10

0.2505

June 4

0.2519

June 11

0.2508

June 5

0.2519

June 12

0.2487

Average weekly

0.2512

Average weekly

0.2504


