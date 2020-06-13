Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 5-12)

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 1
1.7
June 8
1.7
June 2
1.7
June 9
1.7
June 3
1.7
June 10
1.7
June 4
1.7
June 11
1.7
June 5
1.7
June 12
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.016 manat (0.1 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9232 manat (decrease by 0.9 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 1
1.8927
June 8
1.919
June 2
1.8914
June 9
1.9187
June 3
1.9044
June 10
1.9282
June 4
1.9066
June 11
1.9297
June 5
1.9289
June 12
1.9206
Average weekly
1.9048
Average weekly
1.9232
The official rate of the manat against the ruble slid by 0.0007 manat (2.8 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0247 manat (down 0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 1
0.0242
June 8
0.0249
June 2
0.0247
June 9
0.0249
June 3
0.0248
June 10
0.0248
June 4
0.0248
June 11
0.0247
June 5
0.0246
June 12
0.0242
Average weekly
0.0246
Average weekly
0.0247
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0026 manat (0.1 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2504 manat (up 0.3 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 1
0.2496
June 8
0.2513
June 2
0.2499
June 9
0.2508
June 3
0.2527
June 10
0.2505
June 4
0.2519
June 11
0.2508
June 5
0.2519
June 12
0.2487
Average weekly
0.2512
Average weekly
0.2504