Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 5-12)

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 1 1.7 June 8 1.7 June 2 1.7 June 9 1.7 June 3 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 4 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 5 1.7 June 12 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.016 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9232 manat (decrease by 0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 1 1.8927 June 8 1.919 June 2 1.8914 June 9 1.9187 June 3 1.9044 June 10 1.9282 June 4 1.9066 June 11 1.9297 June 5 1.9289 June 12 1.9206 Average weekly 1.9048 Average weekly 1.9232

The official rate of the manat against the ruble slid by 0.0007 manat (2.8 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0247 manat (down 0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 1 0.0242 June 8 0.0249 June 2 0.0247 June 9 0.0249 June 3 0.0248 June 10 0.0248 June 4 0.0248 June 11 0.0247 June 5 0.0246 June 12 0.0242 Average weekly 0.0246 Average weekly 0.0247

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0026 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2504 manat (up 0.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 1 0.2496 June 8 0.2513 June 2 0.2499 June 9 0.2508 June 3 0.2527 June 10 0.2505 June 4 0.2519 June 11 0.2508 June 5 0.2519 June 12 0.2487 Average weekly 0.2512 Average weekly 0.2504



