Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 5-12)

By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 64.5575 manat or $37.97 (2.25 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,911.0086 manat ($1,710), which is 0.6 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 1
2,961.502
June 8
2,873.2465
June 2
2,951.4805
June 9
2,885.886
June 3
2,935.39
June 10
2,918.0245
June 4
2,897.1825
June 11
2,940.082
June 5
2,904.807
June 12
2,937.804
Average weekly
2,930.0724
Price
2,911.0086
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.135 manat or 67 cents (0.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.0233 manat ($17.66), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 1
31.092
June 8
29.9641
June 2
30.8853
June 9
29.8742
June 3
30.3429
June 10
30.0897
June 4
29.9197
June 11
30.3595
June 5
30.076
June 12
29.8291
Average weekly
30.46318
Price
30.0233
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 14.6115 manat or $8.59 (1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,411.8262 manat ($830), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 1
1,437.325
June 8
1,410.371
June 2
1,440.8265
June 9
1,418.7775
June 3
1,424.872
June 10
1,424.3705
June 4
1,418.31
June 11
1,409.8525
June 5
1,421.5145
June 12
1,395.7595
Average weekly
1,428.5696
Price
1,411.8262
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 33.0735 manat or $19.45 (1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,337.5590 manat ($1,960), which is 0.3 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 1
3,339.259
June 8
3,334.6945
June 2
3,342.2255
June 9
3,430.7615
June 3
3,374.041
June 10
3,327.376
June 4
3,374.041
June 11
3,293.342
June 5
3,316.173
June 12
3,301.621
Average weekly
3,349.1479
Price
3,337.559
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 13)