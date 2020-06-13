TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 5-12)

13 June 2020 [13:44] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 64.5575 manat or $37.97 (2.25 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,911.0086 manat ($1,710), which is 0.6 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 1

2,961.502

June 8

2,873.2465

June 2

2,951.4805

June 9

2,885.886

June 3

2,935.39

June 10

2,918.0245

June 4

2,897.1825

June 11

2,940.082

June 5

2,904.807

June 12

2,937.804

Average weekly

2,930.0724

Price

2,911.0086


Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.135 manat or 67 cents (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.0233 manat ($17.66), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 1

31.092

June 8

29.9641

June 2

30.8853

June 9

29.8742

June 3

30.3429

June 10

30.0897

June 4

29.9197

June 11

30.3595

June 5

30.076

June 12

29.8291

Average weekly

30.46318

Price

30.0233


Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 14.6115 manat or $8.59 (1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,411.8262 manat ($830), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 1

1,437.325

June 8

1,410.371

June 2

1,440.8265

June 9

1,418.7775

June 3

1,424.872

June 10

1,424.3705

June 4

1,418.31

June 11

1,409.8525

June 5

1,421.5145

June 12

1,395.7595

Average weekly

1,428.5696

Price

1,411.8262


Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 33.0735 manat or $19.45 (1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,337.5590 manat ($1,960), which is 0.3 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 1

3,339.259

June 8

3,334.6945

June 2

3,342.2255

June 9

3,430.7615

June 3

3,374.041

June 10

3,327.376

June 4

3,374.041

June 11

3,293.342

June 5

3,316.173

June 12

3,301.621

Average weekly

3,349.1479

Price

3,337.559


(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 13)

