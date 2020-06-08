Azerbaijan, Iran to establish logistics center in Ardabil province

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan and Iran will establish the logistics centre along with a joint industrial town, Azertag News Agency reported on June 7.

The joint industrial town and logistics centre will be set up in Iran’s Ardabil province.

According to the report, Davud Shayegan, the head of the Management and Planning Organization of Ardabil province, said that the construction of the Ardabil-Parsabad railway has also been discussed with Azerbaijan.

"This railway line will connect the Iranian province of Parsabad with Ardabil, as well as the railway entering the North-South International Transport Corridor", the report reads.

Thus, goods produced in the industrial town will also be exported via Azerbaijan through this international railway. Furthermore, the logistics centre will allow the export of goods from other regions of Iran and Azerbaijan.

The multi-lane dual carriageway has the length of 1,300 meters, which will span the border of the two countries by the city of Astara, essentially spans the border, with Astara, Iran, a short walk from Astara, Azerbaijan, located on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

The contract was signed between Iran Small Industrial and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and Ardabil province local authorities in Ardabil, Iran.

It should be noted that the construction of the industrial park was discussed between Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev during his visit to Iran in 2019.

Establishing the park will open doors for both foreign and local investors. The total area of the park will be 95 hectares.

Currently, there are 900 free trade and industrial zones in Iran. Azerbaijan has five industrial parks - Sumgayit, Garadagh, Mingachevir, Pirallahi and Balakhani, as well as three industrial districts - Neftchala, Masalli and Hajigabul. In addition, work is underway to launch the Sabirabad industrial zone.

The two countries cooperate within the joint car production plant in Neftchala Industrial Zone, joint pharmaceutical plant Caspian Pharmed in Pirallahi Industrial Park, Khudaferin and Maiden Tower hydropower plants, and other economic projects.

Azerbaijan plans to build four terminals in the Iranian city of Astara. These terminals include oil and grain terminals, a terminal for processing containers and a general-purpose terminal.