Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 29-June 5)

06 June 2020 [14:20] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 4.5956 manat.

The price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,930.0724 manat ($1,720), which is 0.15 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 25

-

June 1

2,961.502

May 26

-

June 2

2,951.4805

May 27

-

June 3

2,935.39

May 28

-

June 4

2,897.1825

May 29

-

June 5

2,904.807

Average weekly

2,934.668

Price

2,930.0724

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.89548 manat.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.46318 manat ($17.92), which is 6.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 25

-

June 1

31.092

May 26

-

June 2

30.8853

May 27

-

June 3

30.3429

May 28

-

June 4

29.9197

May 29

-

June 5

30.076

Average weekly

28.5677

Price

30.46318

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 16.9826 manat.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,428.5696 manat ($840), which is 1.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 25

-

June 1

1,437.325

May 26

-

June 2

1,440.8265

May 27

-

June 3

1,424.872

May 28

-

June 4

1,418.31

May 29

-

June 5

1,421.5145

Average weekly

1,411.587

Price

1,428.5696

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 86.6201 manat.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,349.1479 manat ($1,970), which is 2.5 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 25

-

June 1

3,339.259

May 26

-

June 2

3,342.2255

May 27

-

June 3

3,374.041

May 28

-

June 4

3,374.041

May 29

-

June 5

3,316.173

Average weekly

3,435.768

Price

3,349.1479

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 6)

