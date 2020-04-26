TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani Economy Ministry discloses amount of funds paid to hired employees affected by pandemic

26 April 2020 [14:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

In accordance with the action plan approved by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the program of paying a certain part of salaries to the hired employees working in the spheres affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is being implemented, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

A list of taxpayers who received financial state support until April 24 is as follows:

Amount of funds envisaged for taking the measures

215 million manat ($126 million)

Taxpayers who appealed for state support

The number of hired employees in business entities

21,432 taxpayers

224,602 people

Financial assistance amount

including the amount of funds envisaged for payment for the first month (50 percent)

77.9 million manat ($45.8 million)

38.9 million manat ($22.9 million)

The number of taxpayers who were actually provided with the funds

16,814 taxpayers

The number of hired employees accounting for these taxpayers

162,217 people

The amount of the paid funds

37.005 million manat ($21.8 million)

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 26)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/193283.html

Print version

Views: 73

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also