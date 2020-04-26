Azerbaijan reveals damage to economy from COVID-19

By Trend

Coronavirus has caused a big damage to Azerbaijan’s economy, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Noting that it is difficult to estimate the exact figures, Jabbarov said that that the country loses 120-150 million manat per day.

The minister that that there are various directions in the package of tax benefits.

“Tax benefits differ depending on the category of taxpayer affected by COVID-19. Although 11,152 entrepreneurs payed less than 250 manat to Azerbaijan’s state budget last year, presently, the amount of financial support to entrepreneurs is 250 manat minimum and 5,000 manat maximum. The share of coronavirus-affected taxpayers of the non-oil sector in tax payments is 46.4 percent,” he said.