By Trend





According to data of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mexico is Azerbaijan's main trading partner among Latin American countries. The first two months of this year were especially fruitful for bilateral trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan.

From January to February 2020, bilateral trade grew 56.67%. Most notably, calculating the inter-annual growth from February 2019 to February 2020, the commercial exchange grew 370%. If this trend continues, trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan could reach its record high of more than USD $ 80 million in 2020.







