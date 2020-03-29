Azerbaijan extends deadlines for paying taxes and filing declarations

By Trend





The deadlines for paying taxes and filing declarations have been extended until April 6 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Taxes.

The ministry said that the deadline for submitting declarations on corporate income tax and personal property tax and tax payment is March 31, 2020. In addition, excise taxes, road tax and VAT returns are submitted to the tax authority where the taxpayers are registered no later than the 20th day of the month following the reporting period and are paid to the state budget.

"In accordance with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 25, 2020 "On the extension of non-working days as a special labor regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the period from March 29 to April 3 have been declared non-working days for a five-day working week, while the period from March 26 to March 28 and from March 30 to April 4 have been declared non-working days for a six-day working week. For this reason, according to Article 68.2 of the Tax Code, the deadline for submitting declarations on income tax and property of legal entities, personal income tax and payment of taxes was postponed to April 6, 2020,” said the ministry.







