BP: 3D seismic survey program on Block D230 completed successfully

By Trend

The 3D seismic acquisition program on Block D230 in the North Absheron basin in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea was safely completed, Trend reports citing BP.

The program, which commenced in December 2019, was completed on March 14.

“Based on great cooperation with SOCAR and the seismic contractor Caspian Geophysical the project was completed successfully and on schedule. The next step is to process the acquired data,” said BP.

“Based on the results of the seismic survey we will begin planning for the first exploration well in 2020.”

In April 2018, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and the BP signed a production sharing agreement in London on joint exploration and development of the D230 block.