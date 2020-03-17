SOCAR MARINE becomes leader in international marine fuel market

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

SOCAR Marine, daughter company of the Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR), operating in Turkey became the leader of the marine fuel market in 2019, SOCAR’s press service said on March 17.

Thus, SOCAR Marine secured 25% of the market shares, with a record sale of 600,000 tonnes of fuel in 2019.

SOCAR MARINE, has been operating in the international marine fuel sector since 2013.

It should be noted that SOCAR is the greatest direct foreign investor in Turkey, and the company’s brand SOCAR MARINE is also growing rapidly in parallel to Turkey’s investments.

Commenting on SOCAR Marine’s leadership position in the market in 2019, the company’s director Director of Marine Sales Zeki Tarakchi said: “Today aside from Turkey’s Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea regions, we carry out fuelling activities in all international seaports from Gibraltar to Singapore, from Rotterdam to Southern Africa helps to strength SOCAR MARINE brand in the international scale. The strong position that we have achieved allows the company to start the activity in the maritime sector of the domestic market from 2020. In this context, we believe that our services and competitive approach can meet the needs of maritime companies, tourism ships and fishermen involved in domestic freight and passenger transportation. ”