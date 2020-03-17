Baku hostes Second Global Engineering Symposium

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku has hosted the Second Global Engineering Symposium.

The event, which is attended by about 100 participants, aims to bring together organizations working in mining, oil and gas, construction, information technology, chemical engineering and other areas to create a platform for the exchange of ideas.

It was hosted with the support of “AzerGold” CJSC, Germany’s Freiberg University, “Horizon Education Agency”, Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund and Germany Azerbaijan Student and Scientific Workers Union.

The Global Engineering Symposium offers local students, young scientists and professionals the possibility to gain insights into neighbouring engineering disciplines and career paths as well as to build a network.

Addressing the event, head of Strategic Planning and Business Development of “AzerGold” Kenan Salayev spoke about the company’s contributions to the non-oil sector of the country and made a presentation on the role of the mining sector in the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan.

Speakers from Portugal, Germany, Estonia, the South African Republic and other countries touched upon topics related to oil and gas, construction, information technologies, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering.

Accordingly, at the end of each panel, speakers answered the participants’ questions.

It should be noted that next symposium is planned to be held in the Bloemfontein city of the South African Republic on 24 October of this year.

Baku also hosted the First Global Engineering Symposium, which was held with the support of Germany Azerbaijan Student and Scientific Workers Union and “Metax” company on 20 March 2019.



