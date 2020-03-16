TAP to start filling Albanian and Italian sections with gas soon

By Trend





First gas will be introduced into the Albanian and Italian sections of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in coming weeks, Vugar Veysalov, TAP Head of External Affairs, told Trend.

"Following the commissioning of the first section of the pipeline at the end of November 2019, gas continues to be gradually introduced into the Greek pipeline. So far, more than 275km have been commissioned, or 50 percent of our route in Greece. Commissioning has started at the Kipoi compressor station with the introduction of hydrocarbons on 29 February 2020. In the upcoming weeks and months, we will introduce first gas in Albania and then in Italy," said Veysalov.

He noted that the commissioning phase is due to be completed in time for TAP to transport first gas in 2020.

Once operational, TAP will be ready to transport the capacity amounts as booked by the shippers, said Veysalov.

As for the market test, Veysalov said it continues as planned.

"After publishing the draft project proposal for incremental capacity together with Snam Rete Gas and DESFA on 20 January 2020, TAP intends to proceed with the subsequent phases of the market test, in line with the Guidelines for the 2019 Market Test of Trans Adriatic Pipeline, approved by the National Regulatory Authorities of Greece, Italy and Albania," he concluded.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).