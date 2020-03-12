Azerbaijan, Israel mull cooperation in telecommunications

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Israeli Ambassador George Dick have discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, telecommunications, information technologies, innovations and high technologies at a meeting held at the ministry on March 10.

The meeting mainly focused on the representation of Israeli companies at the Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition “Bakutel 2020”, which will be held this year, expanding cooperation and sharing experience in cybersecurity, mutual visits and knowledge sharing.

Minister Ramin Guluzade said that Azerbaijan is open to cooperation and stressed the need to study Israeli experience in the relevant field.

In turn, Ambassador George Dick said that Israel is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, it was also noted that Israeli representatives actively participated in the events held as part of InnoWeek – Innovation Week.