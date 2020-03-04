Ukraine, Moldova customs officers to study Azerbaijan's experience

By Trend





Ukrainian and Moldovan customs officers are on a visit to Azerbaijan to study the experience of Azerbaijan customs in the field of information technologies, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The visit is organized with the support of the International Organization for Migration under the project on equipping Ukraine-Moldova border checkpoint video surveillance system.

At a meeting with the guests, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, customs service Major General Igbal Babayev told them about the reforms in the country's customs system and the role of IT in the successful implementation of these reforms.

The Committee’s deputy chairman noted that modern information technologies are widely used in the country for effective management, simple and quick implementation of the customs procedures, ensuring transparency and minimizing contacts of entrepreneurs with officials.

As a part of the five-day visit, Ukrainian and Moldovan customs officers will be provided with information on projects implemented in connection with the use of information technologies at Azerbaijani customs. The guests will also visit of various territorial and specialized customs departments and posts to get familiarized with the innovations.