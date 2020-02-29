Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Nakhchivan

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan autonomous region bordering Iran as part of the measures to fight coronavirus, head of the company’s Baku office Ilyas Seyfulla told local media.

Noting that four flights to Nakhchivan have so far been suspended by the Turkish Airlines, Ilyas Seyfulla said that along with Nakhchivan, flights to Saudi Arabia and Iran have also been cancelled due to COVID-19 risks.

However, Turkey's national flag carrier will carry flights to Baku and Ganja on the available schedule, Ilyas Seyfulla said.

The Turkish ambassador in Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said it was unknown when the flights to Nakhchivan will be resumed.

“Since there is no way to control passengers in airlines due to the coronavirus threat, flights to Nakhchivan have been temporarily cancelled” Erkan Ozoral clarified.

However, the land boundaries between Turkey and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are not closed, transport and loads are freely moving, the ambassador said.

It should be mentioned that Azerbaijan still carries flights to Iran that has so far registered 12 coronavirus-relate deaths.

Last week, Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) reported that the country’s low-cost airline Buta Airways is operating daily flights on the Baku-Tehran-Baku route and plans to continue flights under the current schedule.

He added that Heydar Aliyev International Airport and other airports of Azerbaijan will not impose any restrictions on flights operated by Iran Air, adding that “Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health has strengthened the sanitary-quarantine control on arrivals from Iran. Additional measures will be taken in this direction”.

Turkey and Pakistan have closed their borders with Iran and other neighbouring countries have placed travel bans to Iran over the virus outbreak in the country.