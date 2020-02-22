Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
The prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan, while platinum and palladium prices decreased on Feb. 21, compared to the prices on Feb. 20, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 28.2 manat and amounted to 2,764 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.1518 manat and amounted to 31.4094 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 23.1 manat and amounted to 1,669 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 33.1 manat and amounted to 4,598 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Feb. 21, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020
Gold
XAU
2,764.2765
2,735.9970
Silver
XAG
31.4094
31.2576
Platinum
XPT
1,669.0770
1,692.2565
Palladium
XPD
4,598.5510
4,631.6670
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 21)