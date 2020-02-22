Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan, while platinum and palladium prices decreased on Feb. 21, compared to the prices on Feb. 20, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 28.2 manat and amounted to 2,764 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1518 manat and amounted to 31.4094 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 23.1 manat and amounted to 1,669 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 33.1 manat and amounted to 4,598 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 21, 2020 Feb. 20, 2020 Gold XAU 2,764.2765 2,735.9970 Silver XAG 31.4094 31.2576 Platinum XPT 1,669.0770 1,692.2565 Palladium XPD 4,598.5510 4,631.6670

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 21)