Azerbaijan in top five on milk production among CIS countries

By Trend





Azerbaijan entered the top five among the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), excluding Russia, in terms of raw milk production, Trend reports referring to the report of the Russian Dairy Research Center.

Azerbaijan ranked fifth among the CIS countries in terms of raw milk production for 2019, the report said.

The country produced 2.13 million tons of raw milk, which is 30 percent more than in Kyrgyzstan and 4.5 percent more than in Tajikistan, Armenia and Moldova combined. In terms of production growth, Azerbaijan (2.5 percent) was second only to Kazakhstan (3.2 percent).

Azerbaijan ranks first in the top five in the production of commercial milk, producing 958,100 tons of milk, which is 2 times more than in Kyrgyzstan, and 14.1 percent more than in Armenia, Tajikistan and Moldova combined.

The bulk raw milk was produced in Uzbekistan, and commercial milk - in Belarus (89 percent of the total milk produced in the country).