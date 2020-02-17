Gold, silver and palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and palladium prices increased, while platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 17, compared to the prices on Feb. 14, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 14.1 manat and amounted to 2,691 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.36 manat and amounted to 30.37 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.5 manat and amounted to 1,648 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.9 manat and amounted to 4,156 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 17, 2020 Feb. 14, 2020 Gold XAU 2,691.24 2,677.09 Silver XAG 30.37 30.0046 Platinum XPT 1,648.56 1,653.11 Palladium XPD 4,156.02 4,153.05

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 17)



