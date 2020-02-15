Azerbaijan sees significant growth in pomegranate exports

By Trend



Significant growth was recorded in the volume of export of pomegranate and pomegranate products in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Association of Pomegranate Manufacturers and Exporters Farhad Garashov told Trend Feb. 14.

Garashov said that if in 2018, 9,300 tons of products worth $12.2 million were exported, in 2019 this figure amounted to 17,500 tons of products worth $19 million, respectively.

The chairman emphasized that in 2019, exports of pomegranate concentrates and juice also increased.

“If approximately 750 tons of pomegranate concentrate worth $1.3 million were exported in 2018, in 2019 this figure was 905 tons of concentrate worth $1.5 million,” Garashov added. “In 2019, about 6,400 tons of pomegranate juice worth $7.4 million were exported, which is about 500 tons more than in 2018.”

The chairman also noted that significant growth was achieved in the pomegranate growing. If in 2018, 155,000 tons were grown, in 2019 this figure amounted to 175,000 tons, said Garashov.

The head of the Association noted that the growth was achieved thanks to favorable conditions created in Azerbaijan for entrepreneurs, as well as the attention and care given by the state to agriculture.

“Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale work to improve the business environment,” added Garashov. “The geography of exports of Azerbaijani products is also expanding, Azerbaijan’s trade houses are opening in foreign countries, and this contributes to the sustainable development of entrepreneurship.”

The chairman also spoke about the future activities of the Association, and also said that the main goal of the organization in 2020 will be to increase exports to France and Poland, to enter the markets of other European countries with the support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).