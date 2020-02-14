TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

14 February 2020 [10:56] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 14, compared to the prices on Feb. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.5 manat and amounted to 2,677 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0591 manat and amounted to 30.0046 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.7 manat and amounted to 1,653 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 66.1 manat and amounted to 4,153 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 14, 2020

Feb. 13, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,677.0920

2,675.5535

Silver

XAG

30.0046

29.9455

Platinum

XPT

1,653.1055

1,644.3420

Palladium

XPD

4,153.0490

4,086.9275

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 14)

