Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

08 February 2020

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.4 manat ($8.4 ) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,663 manat ($1,566).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Jan. 27

2,684,648.5

Feb. 1

2,687,708.5

Jan. 28

2,685,260.5

Feb. 2

2,677,619

Jan. 29

2,661,129

Feb. 3

2,647,707.5

Jan. 30

2,684,376.5

Feb. 4

2,640,695

Jan. 31

2,672,162

Feb. 5

2,661,205.5

Average weekly

2,677,515.3

Average weekly

2,663,041.1

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.17 manat ($0.1) or 5.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1 manat ($17.7).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Jan. 27

30.9227

Feb. 1

30.3232

Jan. 28

30.6978

Feb. 2

30.1370

Jan. 29

29.6931

Feb. 3

29.9876

Jan. 30

29.9480

Feb. 4

29.0246

Jan. 31

30.3328

Feb. 5

30.2494

Average weekly

30.3189

Average weekly

30.1444

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 17.1 manat ($10) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,646 manat ($968.2).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Jan. 27

1,691,474.5

Feb. 1

1,629,203.5

Jan. 28

1,683,204

Feb. 2

1,653,411.5

Jan. 29

1,685,635

Feb. 3

1,640,627.5

Jan. 30

1,650,759.5

Feb. 4

1,673,964.5

Jan. 31

1,666,000

Feb. 5

1,633,997.5

Average weekly

1,675,414.6

Average weekly

1,646,240.9

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 89.4 manat ($52.5) or 2.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,032 manat ($2,371).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Jan. 27

4,049,612.5

Feb. 1

3,890,603

Jan. 28

3,915,754.5

Feb. 2

3,971,293.5

Jan. 29

3,926,065

Feb. 3

4,179,067.5

Jan. 30

3,873,960

Feb. 4

4,159,483.5

Jan. 31

3,949,448.5

Feb. 5

3,961,654.5

Average weekly

3,942,968.1

Average weekly

4,032,420.4



