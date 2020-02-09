Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.4 manat ($8.4 ) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,663 manat ($1,566).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Jan. 27
2,684,648.5
Feb. 1
2,687,708.5
Jan. 28
2,685,260.5
Feb. 2
2,677,619
Jan. 29
2,661,129
Feb. 3
2,647,707.5
Jan. 30
2,684,376.5
Feb. 4
2,640,695
Jan. 31
2,672,162
Feb. 5
2,661,205.5
Average weekly
2,677,515.3
Average weekly
2,663,041.1
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.17 manat ($0.1) or 5.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1 manat ($17.7).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Jan. 27
30.9227
Feb. 1
30.3232
Jan. 28
30.6978
Feb. 2
30.1370
Jan. 29
29.6931
Feb. 3
29.9876
Jan. 30
29.9480
Feb. 4
29.0246
Jan. 31
30.3328
Feb. 5
30.2494
Average weekly
30.3189
Average weekly
30.1444
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 17.1 manat ($10) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,646 manat ($968.2).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Jan. 27
1,691,474.5
Feb. 1
1,629,203.5
Jan. 28
1,683,204
Feb. 2
1,653,411.5
Jan. 29
1,685,635
Feb. 3
1,640,627.5
Jan. 30
1,650,759.5
Feb. 4
1,673,964.5
Jan. 31
1,666,000
Feb. 5
1,633,997.5
Average weekly
1,675,414.6
Average weekly
1,646,240.9
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 89.4 manat ($52.5) or 2.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,032 manat ($2,371).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Jan. 27
4,049,612.5
Feb. 1
3,890,603
Jan. 28
3,915,754.5
Feb. 2
3,971,293.5
Jan. 29
3,926,065
Feb. 3
4,179,067.5
Jan. 30
3,873,960
Feb. 4
4,159,483.5
Jan. 31
3,949,448.5
Feb. 5
3,961,654.5
Average weekly
3,942,968.1
Average weekly
4,032,420.4