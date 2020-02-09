Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.4 manat ($8.4 ) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,663 manat ($1,566).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 27 2,684,648.5 Feb. 1 2,687,708.5 Jan. 28 2,685,260.5 Feb. 2 2,677,619 Jan. 29 2,661,129 Feb. 3 2,647,707.5 Jan. 30 2,684,376.5 Feb. 4 2,640,695 Jan. 31 2,672,162 Feb. 5 2,661,205.5 Average weekly 2,677,515.3 Average weekly 2,663,041.1

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.17 manat ($0.1) or 5.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1 manat ($17.7).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 27 30.9227 Feb. 1 30.3232 Jan. 28 30.6978 Feb. 2 30.1370 Jan. 29 29.6931 Feb. 3 29.9876 Jan. 30 29.9480 Feb. 4 29.0246 Jan. 31 30.3328 Feb. 5 30.2494 Average weekly 30.3189 Average weekly 30.1444

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 17.1 manat ($10) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,646 manat ($968.2).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 27 1,691,474.5 Feb. 1 1,629,203.5 Jan. 28 1,683,204 Feb. 2 1,653,411.5 Jan. 29 1,685,635 Feb. 3 1,640,627.5 Jan. 30 1,650,759.5 Feb. 4 1,673,964.5 Jan. 31 1,666,000 Feb. 5 1,633,997.5 Average weekly 1,675,414.6 Average weekly 1,646,240.9

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 89.4 manat ($52.5) or 2.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,032 manat ($2,371).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 27 4,049,612.5 Feb. 1 3,890,603 Jan. 28 3,915,754.5 Feb. 2 3,971,293.5 Jan. 29 3,926,065 Feb. 3 4,179,067.5 Jan. 30 3,873,960 Feb. 4 4,159,483.5 Jan. 31 3,949,448.5 Feb. 5 3,961,654.5 Average weekly 3,942,968.1 Average weekly 4,032,420.4





